KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said legal action against Bloomberg is under consideration, following the news agency’s report alleging his interference in the MACC investigation, which he claims tarnishes his reputation and misrepresents his commitment to fighting corruption.

This follows a recent report alleging that MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki instructed his officers that Anwar had directed investigations into former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his sons Mokhzani and Mirzan, as well as former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin.

“As we all know, this is the second time that Bloomberg has made a dangerous allegation,” Anwar said.

He added: “Firstly, involving the prime minister and the King, on the issue of approval to build a new casino, which turned out to be an allegation that was overboard, as it was never raised by the Cabinet or by the King.”

“The second one is the report on September 26 that was referenced by Pasir Mas, on the order to the MACC,” he added.

To date, the prime minister said that legal actions are being looked into, as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have received the report and have taken several actions, including having Bloomberg representatives and several related individuals (investigated) on October 1 and October 11.

“However, since this is under police investigation, I leave it to PDRM to investigate and for the Attorney General (AG) to take appropriate actions,” Anwar said.

He clarified that his earlier statement was general in nature, including his comments in Parliament urging the MACC, PDRM and the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to combat corruption rigorously and without compromise.

He emphasised that this directive was broad and not related to specific cases, as agencies must operate without fear or favour.

Anwar was responding to a question by Pasir Mas MP, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, on whether the government is prepared to take legal action against Bloomberg for allegedly tarnishing his reputation in the fight against power abuse and corruption.

Last week, Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Isa said Bloomberg would be summoned for an investigation following its report.