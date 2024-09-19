KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s sons, Tan Sri Mirzan and Tan Sri Mokhzani, have clarified that they are not being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in relation to the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers.

In a joint statement yesterday, Mirzan and Mokhzani said their asset declaration to MACC is related to an ongoing investigation into Dr Mahathir, not the Pandora or Panama Papers.

“As stated by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki in today’s (yesterday’s) press conference, we are fully cooperating with MACC to ensure a positive resolution,” the statement read.

Azam had earlier confirmed that Mirzan and Mokhzani had declared their assets within the stipulated timeframe set by the anti-corruption body.

He said MACC is currently in contact with the lawyers of Mirzan and Mokhzani to obtain additional information and clarifications regarding the asset declarations. — Bernama