KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Tan Sri Mirzan Mahathir and Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, the two elder sons of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have declared their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a news report published today in Free Malaysia Today, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was quoted as saying at press conference that the brothers have handed in their asset declarations within the timeframe provided.

He added that the investigation team is still coordinating with Mirzan and Mokhzani’s lawyers.

The MACC previously granted an extension to Mirzan and Mokhzani to declare their assets, though the duration of the extension was not revealed.

In January, the two siblings were instructed by the MACC to disclose their assets dating back to 1981, when Mahathir first became prime minister.

Originally due in February, the deadline has been extended twice since then.

Mirzan is required to declare his assets as part of an investigation stemming from the Panama Papers report and his involvement in the sale and acquisition of government-linked companies.

Mokhzani, on the other hand, is under investigation for alleged violations of the MACC Act and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).