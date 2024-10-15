KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Khazanah Nasional Berhad media adviser Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly has been appointed as media and strategic communications adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) effective yesterday.

PMO, in a media statement today, informed that the appointment of Mohammed Shazalli, 63, was to replace the late Rozaid Abdul Rahman who died on August 18.

“Shazalli Ramly who currently serves as Khazanah Nasional Berhad’s media adviser will also monitor the prime minister’s media and communication affairs.

“He will also be tasked with improving the implementation of the Malaysia Madani campaign,” according to the statement.

Mohammed Shazalli holds a Master of Business Administration from St. Louis University, Missouri and a Bachelor of Science (Marketing) from Indiana University Bloomington, both in the United States.

He has extensive experience, including holding the position of group managing director of Boustead Holdings Bhd, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) as well as regional CEO and corporate executive vice president of Axiata Group Bhd.

On August 18, Rozaid, 60, died at his residence in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, shortly after he was discharged from Serdang Hospital for heart treatment.

Rozaid was appointed as the director of Media and Strategic Communications Division of the PMO on May 23, 2023. — Bernama