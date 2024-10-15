GEORGE TOWN, Oct 15 — The recent floods in Baling, Kedah, have not impacted operations at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP), according to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He stated that the turbidity level of river water is currently at 470 NTU (nephelometric turbidity units).

“It is at a level that is under control,” he said during a press conference in Komtar today.

“Normal NTU levels in Sungai Muda range between 100 and 200.”

Chow noted that an NTU level exceeding 1,000 would be deemed serious.

Two years ago, an unscheduled water supply disruption occurred due to elevated NTU levels in the river following floods in Baling.

He emphasised that the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) will continue to monitor the situation, as the source of the turbidity levels in Sungai Muda is related to the floods in Baling.

In the meantime, Chow indicated that PBAPP has upgraded its systems at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant since the incident two years ago.

“They have enhanced the system to handle higher NTU levels so that daily operations will not be affected,” he said.

When asked about the state’s preparedness for potential floods and thunderstorms forecasted by the meteorological department, Chow confirmed that all state agencies are on standby.

“The relevant agencies are prepared to face the monsoon season, and temporary evacuation shelters are also on standby,” he added.