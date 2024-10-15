KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Stray Animal Feeders of Malaysia (SAFM) has revealed that the dog named Kopi, shot dead by the Besut District Council (MDB), was not a stray but was cared for by a regular feeder, raising new concerns over the council’s actions.

The group emphasised that under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, anyone who provides regular care and sustenance to an animal is legally considered its owner.

“We would like to emphasise that Kopi was not a stray dog. Kopi had a feeder, an individual who consistently provided him with food every day.

“According to the Animal Welfare Act 2015, any individual who feeds an animal is considered the owner of that animal,” the group said in a statement today.

SAFM also pointed out that Kopi had not exhibited any dangerous behaviour, leading them to question the justification behind MDB’s decision to shoot the dog.

Under Section 30(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, shooting animals is only permitted in emergencies or for disease control, SAFM explained.

“This tragedy has caused deep sorrow for those who cared for and loved Kopi. The dog was never reported to pose a danger to anyone or disturb the local community.

“Kopi was known to be a gentle animal, friendly with both humans and other animals like cats. Therefore, we ask, what justification is there for the decision to shoot Kopi?” the group questioned.

The group further noted that the Terengganu Veterinary Services Department (JPV) has launched an investigation into the incident following a media report on October 13.

However, SAFM highlighted conflicting reports, stating that MDB claimed the operation was conducted in collaboration with both JPV and the Besut District Veterinary Office.

“If the JPV is investigating the incident, why were they involved in the dog-catching operation? There is a contradiction in the statements that needs to be clarified to the public,” the group said.

SAFM also cited a statement made by former Agriculture Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub in 2019, which reiterated that firearms should be used only as a last resort, particularly in cases of rabies or when human safety is at risk.

In Kopi’s case, the group noted that there were no reports of rabies or any immediate danger.

“Local authorities across Malaysia often receive complaints about stray dogs. However, every action taken must be based on humane methods, not by shooting innocent animals.

“We would like to know what humane steps MDB took before making the drastic decision to shoot Kopi? Were there efforts to use other methods such as tranquilisers or safe capture?” SAFM added.

SAFM and other NGOs are now calling for transparency and a full investigation into the handling of stray animals. Nearly 20,000 people have signed a petition seeking justice for Kopi, and over 65 complaints have been submitted to JPV.

The group also announced plans to file a police report, together with several other NGOs, to ensure the case is pursued.