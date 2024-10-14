IPOH, Oct 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has provided education assistance totalling RM50,000 to 100 students from the B40 families in the Tambun parliamentary constituency who are pursuing studies at higher education institutions across the country.

The political secretary to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Munim, said these students are pursuing their diploma and bachelor programmes, adding that each of them received RM500.

“This contribution aims to ease the financial burden on their families so that they can get the same quality of education as others,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Muhammad Kamil expressed hope that the assistance can motivate the students to continue striving for excellence.

“The Prime Minister, through the Tambun Parliamentary Community Service Centre, is committed to helping students via various initiatives focused on programmes involving their development, welfare and wellbeing,” he said, adding that the initiative will continue helping students from the B40 group. — Bernama