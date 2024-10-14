KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — A GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) warden was charged at the Sessions Court in Butterworth, Penang, today with sexually molesting a minor at a charity home operated by the firm.

According to The Star, Muhammad Miqdam Muhammad Amir claimed trial after the charge was read to him in Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah’s court.

Miqdam is alleged to have sexually abused the boy, then 13-years-old, by fondling the latter’s penis at Rumah Jagaan Harapan Al Mahabbah, Jalan Bagan Buaya, Bagan Buaya in Nibong Tebal, around two years ago.

If convicted of the charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, he could be imprisoned up to 20 years and whipped.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Amira Ruzaini Wan Abdul Razak led the prosecution while Miqdam was represented by Naqieya Zulkernain from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

Linked to the banned Al-Arqam sect, GISBH is at the heart of a national child sexual abuse and human trafficking scandal that has horrified the country.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said investigations were also ongoing into possible extremist indoctrination of the children at the welfare homes.