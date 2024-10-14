KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Jalan Masjid India where a sinkhole appeared in August is confirmed to be safe by experts and authorities, Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said in Parliament today.

She said various public agencies and professional bodies examined the location before helping to form the decision.

“Based on a study conducted by a special task force chaired by the KL mayor, Jalan Masjid India has now been confirmed safe for all types of activities.

“This conclusion was reached after considering the views and expertise collectively from various agencies, including the police, the fire department, the Public Works Department, the Department of Minerals and Geoscience, as well as professional organisations such as the Institute of Engineers Malaysia and the Malaysian Geotechnical Society,” she said during the ministers’ question time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Zaliha was responding to Batu MP P. Prabakaran, who asked for actions that will be taken following the sinkhole that occurred on Jalan Masjid India, including the examination of other areas that have the potential for subsidence.

She said several short-term actions have been implemented to address the issue, including an audit of utility asset integrity in the central business district (CBD), using technologies like ground penetrating radar and Mackintosh probes to detect weaknesses in the underground structure.

She added that geophysical tests such as micro gravity and ground settlement monitoring were also being used to monitor soil movements.

For the long term, Zaliha said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall will conduct deep soil investigations with “deep boring‘"’ and laboratory tests to ensure soil stability, with certified engineers providing geotechnical reports for high-risk areas.

They will also continue to update the public via social media on the safety measures being taken in the Jalan Masjid India area.

On August 23, a 48-year-old woman identified as Vijayaletchumy from Andhra Pradesh, India was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed along Jalan Masjid India near Wisma Yakin, prompting an immediate search-and-rescue operation that lasted nine days and was hampered by heavy rains during that time.

A second sinkhole formed some 50 metres from the first on August 28, prompting the city to cordon off the area for public safety.