KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The third meeting of the third session of the 15th Parliament kicks off today and runs till December 12. It is also the last sitting of the year.

Conventionally, the meeting also serves an important role according to Parliament’s calendar where the federal government usually tables its annual Supply Bill, commonly known as the Budget.

Budget 2025 aside, the government will also be presenting changes to existing laws or introducing new ones, which will be debated for the next 35 days the MPs will convene.

In case you’ve not been following the development, or forgotten, or just need a summary, here’s Malay Mail’s summary of four key Bills we think have the biggest impact.

1. Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024

Arguably the most anticipated Bill after the Budget, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill relating to changes in citizenship laws is scheduled for its second reading this session.

The first reading was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat back on March 25. Its purpose, among others, is to tackle statelessness among children of Malaysians and permanent residents, but would have removed the automatic right to citizenship for those eligible.

As this is an amendment to the Federal Constitution, the support of two-thirds of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat is required for the Bill to pass and be made legit; meaning a minimum of 148 out of 222 MPs would have to vote yes.

Read here for Malay Mail’s previous breakdown of the proposed changes.

2. Online Safety Bill 2024

This is a new law that deals with the procedures and enforcement of a “kill switch” to enhance cyber security.

This Bill also aligns with the federal government’s decision to mandate licensing for social media providers effective January 1, 2025.

Exact details of the Bill are unknown for now, the proposed law’s purpose is to make social media service providers and internet messaging service providers accountable for negative content on their platforms such as scams, cyberbullying, posting and sharing child sexual abuse materials, as well as harassment and sexual extortion.

3. Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2024 – Cyberbullying

This is related to the earlier Bill as Malaysia’s existing laws do not specifically and explicitly define cyberbullying, or classify it as a specific offence, or detail the appropriate penalties for it.

As such, recent cases that went to court and resulted in conviction saw those found guilty sentenced to punishments that Malaysian society largely saw as inadequate.

In July, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the Penal Code needs to be amended, which also requires additional changes to the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) to introduce provisions that specifically addresses cyberbullying as Malaysia embraces the digital era.

4. Gig Workers Commission Bill 2024

On July 4, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a Bill related to the welfare of gig workers is expected to be tabled for its first reading in October.

According to Zahid, the reason for this law is to protect the country’s growing number of gig workers.

At the time of his announcement, only some 250,000 out of the 1.16 million gig workers in the country contribute to the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

This Bill is expected to address priority concerns over social protection, contract disputes and career advancement involving the gig economy and its workers.