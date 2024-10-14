KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Prime Minister Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from representatives of the Orang Asli community led by Senator Manolan Mohamad, at the Parliament building here.

In his Facebook post, Anwar said the representatives include those from Perak Orang Asli Association, Malaysian Orang Asli Development Association (Moada), Pahang Semelai Association, Orang Asli Network of Pahang, Koperasi Asal Orang Asli Selangor Berhad and the Indigenous Peoples Network of Malaysia (Joas).

“Our discussions touched on various matters, mainly socioeconomic issues involving the Orang Asli community and efforts to improve their participation in education and opportunities for them to hold positions in government offices,” he said.

Anwar said that during the courtesy call, he also gave assurance that the government would always give attention to the Orang Asli community in the country. — Bernama