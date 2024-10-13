REMBAU, Oct 13 — The visit of military ships from China to Penang Port is a common occurrence and should not be blown out of proportion, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He explained that warships from countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, or China docking at Malaysian ports was normal in the context of bilateral or multilateral diplomatic relations.

“It’s a common occurrence if we have bilateral relations with the country. We have a very good relationship with them.

“China has been our largest trading partner, ranked number one, for 15 years... so it’s not surprising or unusual,” he told reporters after presenting donations to the elderly, single mothers, and places of worship in conjunction with Deepavali 2024, at the Rantau Community Hall here yesterday.

The Rembau MP said the visit of a delegation from the country to a school in the state was also made through official applications to the relevant ministries.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai was reported as urging the public not to speculate on the visit of two military ships from China, along with students from the Naval University of China, to Penang Port last Saturday. — Bernama