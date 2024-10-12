KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has identified the individual responsible for spreading false information about Malaysian students allegedly waving a Chinese flag at a private school, national news agency Bernama reported Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil saying today.

This follows the controversy surrounding the visit of two Chinese navy vessels, Qi Jiguang and JingGangShan, to Penang last weekend, which sparked criticisms from the Opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

In Malay Mail’s earlier report today, Penang executive councillor Wong Hon Wai urged PN, especially its PAS component, to stop politicising the brief visit, pointing out that Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai was also present during the visit.

Wong explained that international naval vessels, including those from the US, China, Korea and India, regularly make goodwill visits to Malaysian ports.

He also clarified that the people waving Chinese flags were international students from China attending the private SM Chung Ling in Penang as well as those from the Naval University of Engineering China participating in a cultural exchange.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also confirmed that the event was not a naval visit but part of a cultural and sports exchange between students.