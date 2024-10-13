ALOR SETAR, Oct 13 — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing after leaving her home in this district since Friday.

Kota Setar district police headquarters (IPD) in a message about missing persons on its Facebook account informed that the teenager is Nur Amiera Maisarah Zulkefli aged 16.

According to the information in the message, the teenager is 156cm tall and weighs 49kg and has burn scars on her face and both hands.

“Members of the public who know the whereabouts of the girl can contact the Kota Setar IPD Criminal Investigation Officer, Sergeant Hajjar at 012-7934731 or the Kota Setar IPD Hotline 04-7747222 or the Kedah IPK Hotline at 04-7741222,” according to the message. — Bernama