KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Subang Jaya City Council said it has cleared a pedestrian bridge that has become the residence of homeless foreigners.

In a Facebook post, the council said a cleanup operation has been taken, and anyone in the public with similar concerns can contact it for a response.

​​”Subang Jaya City Council has taken strict action against foreign nationals using a pedestrian bridge as a sleeping place by confiscating all items at the location and conducting a cleanup,” it said.

Photos shared by the council showed a pedestrian bridge that has been converted into a makeshift living area.

Along the sides of the bridge, several mattresses are laid out, indicating that people have been using the space to sleep.

Personal items such as clothes, blankets, and small belongings are scattered around. Clothing is hung on the rails, possibly drying or being stored due to the lack of other options.

The bridge is covered with a roof, which likely offers some protection from the elements, making it a viable option for those without proper shelter.

The overall scene indicates a significant number of people had been living in this location, utilising the limited space available on both sides of the walkway.



