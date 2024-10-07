GEORGE TOWN, Oct 7 — The presence of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessels in the waters near Penang that have caused concerns among some in the social media were merely part of a routine visit.

According to China’s Ministry of National Defence, the naval training ship Qi Jiguang and amphibious dock landing ship JingGangShan are docked for a three-day goodwill visit over the weekend.

“During the visit, the Chinese ships will organise exchange activities such as ship open days and deck receptions, aiming to strengthen mutual trust between the two navies and jointly contribute to the building of a maritime community with a shared future,” it said on its website.

According to Penang’s state executive councillor on tourism and creative economy Wong Hon Wai, the visitors are from the PLA Navy Task Group 83, and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

“Ensuring the security and stability of these waters is a shared responsibility and we are pleased to strengthen our maritime collaboration through exchanges such as this visit by Ship 83.

“The presence of the China PLA Navy here today reaffirms our mutual commitment to regional peace, stability and the safeguarding of crucial maritime routes,” said Wong.

His speech text was posted on his Facebook profile.

Wong said the visit reflects the understanding that bilateral relations go beyond government and policy, as mutual goodwill from the private sector and government agencies plays a key role in fostering ties between both nations.

He added that frequent exchanges over the years in various fields, including economic trade, culture, education, defence, and regional security, have made Malaysia and China one of the closest partners globally.

Last month, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia undertook a state visit to China, which he said has further strengthened friendship and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Sultan Ibrahim said many topics he discussed with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang were well received by both leaders.

He said he hoped the government will examine the results of the visit and take appropriate measures in the areas discussed including education, trade, investment as well as transport and connectivity.