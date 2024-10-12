KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is prepared to return children linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) to their parents if guardians submit proof of relationship, such as birth certificates and identification cards, to the court.

In a Bernama report, Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said some of the rescued children do not have identification cards and claimed they had never met their parents or family members.

“It is based on investigations by the authorities who directly questioned the children, which is why we cannot hand them over to individuals simply claiming to be their parents. If they are indeed the rightful guardians, it will ease the process,” she said after attending the “Mind Games: Kamek The Best” programme in Kuching today.

“A lawyer has stated that they represent the child’s family, specifically the mother, so we hope the mother can come forward and prove her biological relationship with the child because anyone can make such claims... This is for the safety of the children,” she added.

She emphasised that the ministry has no intention of separating the children from their parents, and that the steps taken follow legal procedures.

Nancy said that out of the 660 children rescued during Op Global, 559 have been placed under JKM’s care and protection by court order from October to December.

“New extension applications will be submitted while a long-term solution is determined, and JKM will discuss the matter in a coordination meeting led by the National Security Council,” she said.

The minister added that the long-term plan could involve returning children not requiring protection, care, or rehabilitation to their parents or suitable guardians, in accordance with legal provisions.

Psychological evaluations conducted on 454 children found that 69, or 16.2 per cent, showed moderate mental disorders, while 23 children, or 5.5 per cent, experienced severe disorders.

Nancy also revealed that two of the children have Persons with Disabilities (OKU) cards, while another 19 exhibited symptoms consistent with disabilities.

“About 83 per cent of the children attended school, while 9.5 per cent said they never went to school, with no information available for the rest,” she said, noting that most of the children, 398 in total, are aged between seven and 15 years.

JKM is also coordinating contributions from private entities, including corporations and foundations, that have offered assistance for the children’s needs.

Police launched Op Global in early September, raiding charity homes across Peninsular Malaysia linked to GISBH over suspicions of child exploitation and religious extremism.

A total of 359 followers of GISBH were detained in the operation, including the company’s top management.

The governments of Perlis, Selangor, and Pahang have declared GISBH’s practices, which are linked to child exploitation and alleged religious extremism, as deviant and misleading.

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).