KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A total of 717 out of 1,091 upgrading and reconstruction projects for dilapidated schools nationwide have been fully completed as of yesterday.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said that 183 projects are currently under construction, 176 are in the pre-construction phase, and 15 are undergoing re-evaluation.

“The construction timeline for these projects ranges from six to 36 months, depending on the scope of work and site preparation requirements,” it said in a statement.

As of this year, a total of 1,091 school upgrade projects have been approved, with a combined allocation of RM8.5 billion. These include 339 projects in Sabah, 400 in Sarawak, and 352 in Peninsular Malaysia.

In an effort to accelerate the upgrading and reconstruction of dilapidated schools, the government has set up a Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR), chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government.

The MOE has also formed a Steering Committee and a Technical Committee to oversee the projects and provide progress reports to the Malaysia Madani Action Council.

“The MOE remains committed to prioritising the upgrading and redevelopment of dilapidated schools nationwide, ensuring better access to quality education for all students,” read the statement. — Bernama