VIENTIANE, Oct 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in the Laotian capital here to attend the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

His aircraft landed at Wattay International Airport at 8.37 pm local time (9.37 Malaysian time).

He was welcomed upon arrival by Laos’ Agriculture and Forestry Minister Linkham Douangsavanh and director-general of the Diplomatic Services Bureau Vilatsone Visonenavong.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Laos Edi Irwan Mahmud.

According to Wisma Putra, aside from the ASEAN Summits, the Prime Minister will attend the Plus One Summits between ASEAN and seven Dialogue Partners, namely, Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, United States and Canada, respectively, as well as the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, East Asia Summit and ASEAN-United Nations Summit.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will attend the Asia Zero Emission Community Leaders Meeting and ASEAN Leaders’ Interface Sessions with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, ASEAN Business Advisory Council and ASEAN Youth.

Other ASEAN leaders and dialogue partners, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are also expected to attend the summits.

Wisma Putra said the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits will enable Malaysia to share its perspective and exchange views on various issues.

These include ASEAN community-building efforts and the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, regional peace and stability, regional economic integration, green economy, new and emerging technologies, energy transition, food security, as well as Timor-Leste’s progress towards full membership of ASEAN and ASEAN’s relations with its external partners.

Malaysia will also articulate its position on South China Sea and developments in Myanmar, Palestine and the Middle East.

During the closing ceremony of the summits, Laos as the current Chair of ASEAN will symbolically hand over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Malaysia.

At the ceremony, the Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver short remarks outlining Malaysia’s vision as Chair of ASEAN, said Wisma Putra, adding that Malaysia will officially assume the ASEAN chair on Jan 1, 2025. — Bernama