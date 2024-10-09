KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) announced that water supply has fully recovered in all affected areas following emergency repair works due to a pipe burst at the Pasar Seni hub.

In a statement issued today, it said the restoration was completed at 9am this morning.

Air Selangor expressed gratitude to consumers for their patience and cooperation during this unexpected disruption.

Customers seeking updates on water supply disruptions can check Air Selangor’s official communication channels, including the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram, and X, or contact their Call Centre at 15300.

Further information is also available on their website at www.airselangor.com.