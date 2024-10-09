SHAH ALAM, Oct 9 — A man’s body was found floating in Kota Kemuning Lake, Section 31, on Wednesday after members of the public alerted the police about the gruesome discovery.

In a statement today, Shah Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, said the discovery of the man’s body, believed to be a foreign national, was reported by the public at 7.39am.

“Initial investigations revealed the body was found without any identification documents.

“The fully-clothed victim was discovered lying on his back,” said Mohd Iqbal.

He added that a physical examination showed no signs of struggle or injuries.

The body has been sent to Shah Alam Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

“The case is classified as sudden death (SDR), and anyone with further information can contact the Investigating Officer, Inspector Mohd Shahrul Bakhri, at 012-3630512,” he added.