KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, underwent a medical procedure at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang, yesterday.

The hospital’s director, Dr Farique Rizal Abdul Hamid, in a statement last night said that Dr Wan Azizah was in good condition but still required close monitoring by the medical team.

“We express our gratitude to all parties for their prayers and well wishes for the swift recovery of Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah and thank everyone for the privacy granted to her to receive treatment properly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook post tonight, urged Malaysians to also pray for Dr Wan Azizah to be granted a swift recovery.

“Through thick and thin together!” said Anwar, who also included a photo of him with Dr Wan Azizah at the hospital. — Bernama