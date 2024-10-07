HULU SELANGOR, Oct 7 — The Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court today set Dec 10 for mention regarding the submission of the chemist and autopsy reports in the murder case of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, involving Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani, who was charged last July.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri fixed the date after deputy public prosecutor Eirene Nabila Amani Williams informed the court that both reports are still pending.

“The chemical and autopsy reports are not yet ready, and I request a date for a further mention,” said Eirene Nabila.

Muhammad Alif’s lawyer, Nur Aida Md Zainuddin, did not oppose the request but asked for a much later mention date.

Today’s proceedings also included three watching brief lawyers representing Nur Farah Kartini’s family: Goh Chee Kian, Mohd Norazihan Adnan and Luqman Hakim Azhar.

Nur Farah Kartini’s mother and several family members were present at the proceedings.

On July 26, a policeman stationed in Perak was charged with murdering Nur Farah Kartini, a former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student, at SKC Kledang oil palm plantation in Hulu Bernam, between July 10 and July 15.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries a death penalty upon conviction.

Nur Farah Kartini was reported missing on July 10, and her body was discovered five days later in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Bernam, at about 6 pm. — Bernama