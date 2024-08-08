KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has reportedly told the media to be responsible and cite relevant parties rather than anonymous sources, despite the competition to break any news first.

The New Straits Times reported him citing examples of the recent rumour of Bukit Aman reshuffle and the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah.

“The development of technology has led to the emergence of various media, including portals, resulting in competition over who publishes the news first,” he was quoted saying.

“However, we advise the public, especially the media, to ensure that reported news comes from relevant parties involved in the issue, rather than citing ‘sources’ whose authenticity is unknown.”

He also said that the police would take action against any news reports deemed malicious or defamatory, under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code on making statements conducing to public mischief.

Earlier this week, he had urged the public to only refer to official sources on matters involving the country’s security forces, following rumours of a reshuffle in Bukit Aman.

Malaysiakini in its report had alleged that several senior officers including Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were among those allegedly expected to be transferred in the reshuffle.

Citing an anonymous police source, Malaysiakini said that Ayob will allegedly head another agency under the Home Ministry such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency or the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency.