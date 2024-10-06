KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — A Palestinian woman who was among those involved in the disturbance at Wisma Transit here has apologised and expressed regret over her act.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Aminah Muhammad Nafi’ Jamal Abd Rabah said she was distressed at not being able to contact her children left in Gaza

“I apologise and deeply regret what I did. I swear to God, I did not do it intentionally. We are going through a very difficult situation that only Allah knows,” she said in the short clip.

She conceded that Malaysians are generous, and respectful, and she is grateful for the treatment from the country.

“I swear in the name of Allah, we are receiving the best care. What I say comes sincerely from my heart.

“You have treated us Palestinians with kindness, respect, and appreciation. You have fulfilled your duties responsibly, but we were the ones who wronged you,” she added, referring to Malaysians.

@tahreergh Dengan segala hormat kepada ATM dan semua pihak yang terlibat dalam kes perempuan Palestin yang menjadi viral 2 hari yang lepas di Wisma Putra Malaysia.. saya nak kongsi video perempuan yang sama tapi kali ni content video dia lain sangat dari video yg viral tu .. Rasulullah SAW bersabda: كُلُّ ابْنِ آدَمَ خَطَّاءٌ وَخَيْرُ الْخَطَّائِينَ التَّوَّابُونَ. Maksud hadis ini adalah: Setiap anak Adam (yakni manusia) pasti melakukan kesalahan, sedangkan sebaik-baik orang yang melakukan kesalahan adalah orang yang bertaubat. Hadis riwayat Al-Tirmizi. Ujian besar buat manusia adalah keupayaan untuk memaafkan orang yang membuat salah kepada beliau .. semoga Allah memberi keupayaan ini kepada kami semua.. Walau menjadi apa2 pon, kami rakyat Palestin tetap sayang Malaysia dan rakyat Malaysia.. ikhlas dari hati tahu ???? TahreerGh Gh original sound - TahreerGh

Earlier this week, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the recent clash between several Palestinians and security personnel at Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur cannot be used as an excuse to send them back home.

The home minister said it did not make sense for the government to do so as their country was embroiled in war and urged Malaysians not to come to any general conclusions based on the incident and blame Palestinians in general.

Amid Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Malaysia recently carried out a medical evacuation from Cairo, Egypt on Aug 16, bringing 41 injured Palestinians for treatment in Malaysia, along with 86 of their relatives.

The patients are receiving treatment at Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, while the uninjured relatives are housed at a transit location provided by the Defence Ministry.