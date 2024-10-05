TANJONG MALIM, Oct 5 — The Madani Government’s policy, which focuses on governance issues, aims to ensure that assistance for the poor in the country reaches the group, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that although various agencies have been established in the country to assist and implement poverty eradication programmes, there are still leaks that prevent aid from reaching the target groups.

“In terms of marketing, we have Fama, for fish, we have LKIM, for plantations, we have the Farmers’ Organisation, smallholders, RISDA, Felcra, land development is handled by Felda.

“But are these agencies (being) managed and their programmes implemented transparently and responsibly? Some are, but some are not,” he said in his speech at the 100 Years of Za’ba Poverty Thinker Seminar at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) here today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang.

Anwar added that the government spends RM22 billion a year on poverty eradication efforts, and if this amount is managed effectively, it could resolve the issue of poverty in the country.

Meanwhile, he said that the issue of poverty must be tackled through efforts that involve multiple dimensions.

Efforts should not be solely focused on the implementation of projects or programmes, but must also consider various aspects related to the issue, including the causes of poverty, capital ownership, and distortions within the marketing system, such as the exploitation of middlemen, which need to be addressed, he said.

“For example, if fish are sold in Pantai Remis at RM2, by the time they reach Ipoh, the price becomes RM6, and when they arrive in Kuala Lumpur, it goes up to RM12. This distortion does not help poor fishermen. We can implement projects to assist the poor in Pantai Remis, but if we do not correct the exploitation by middlemen, it creates imbalances, low productivity, and low capital. This is the problem we are emphasising,” he said.

He mentioned that the issue of poverty from various dimensions has been discussed and advocated by scholars and academics, including the late Tan Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad (Za’ba), and that today’s intellectuals serve as references for building a new resolve to eradicate poverty.

“We should use this opportunity to establish a new determination, recognising that throughout the history of any nation and people, there come moments when we are given the chance to decide whether we will make a shift towards improvement or remain stagnant,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that poverty eradication is not limited to financial resources and material possessions, but also encompasses intellect, wisdom, and aspirations.

At the event, the prime minister also launched the National Teacher Campaign and National Academia Day 2024.

The late Za’ba was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for National Academia, which was accepted by his granddaughter, Sharzede Salleh Askor. — Bernama