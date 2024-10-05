KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — A recent altercation between Palestinians accommodated at Wisma Transit in Kuala Lumpur and security personnel has been resolved, said Palestine’s Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali.

Expressing regret over the incident, which involved two Palestinian women and went viral, Walid said it did not reflect the conduct of Palestinians in general.

Following the incident, staff from the embassy visited the centre and met with its security officials as well as the Palestinians involved to resolve the matter, he said.

“I condemn what happened, and it should never happen again,” he told Bernama on Friday.

Wisma Transit is a facility under Malaysia’s Defence Ministry, used for various purposes including providing accommodation.

According to Walid, the individuals had reacted emotionally and out of frustration for not being allowed to leave the centre freely due to safety reasons.

Walid said he met with Defence Ministry officials Friday morning to discuss the situation.

“The issue has been discussed and resolved. What happened was entirely wrong, and we do not wish to prolong it.

“On behalf of Palestine, I apologise to all Malaysians,” he said.

The Ambassador also disclosed that some Palestinians had expressed their desire to leave Malaysia. However, they will be required to sign a letter of consent for that purpose.

“They have to sign a letter of consent to show that it is upon their request to go back. The Defence Ministry and the embassy will arrange to send them back to where they came from.

“This had been discussed and agreed with the Defence Ministry when we met this morning,” he said, adding that the embassy had received 10 verbal requests from the Palestinians wishing to return home.

Amid Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Malaysia successfully carried out a medical evacuation from Cairo, Egypt on Aug 16, bringing 41 injured Palestinians for treatment in Malaysia, along with 86 of their relatives.

The patients are receiving treatment at Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital (HAT) in Kuala Lumpur, while the uninjured relatives are housed at a transit location provided by the Defence Ministry.

The ambassador also reiterated his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Malaysian government, and the people of Malaysia for their strong support of the Palestinian cause. — Bernama





