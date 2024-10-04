WASHINGTON DC, Oct 4 — Songket, Malaysia’s iconic textile, marked a historic cultural debut at the where it went on display for the first time ever yesterday before some 200 people, in-person and virtually.

The landmark event aims to introduce American audiences to the opulent tradition of Songket, recognised by Unesco as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021, was organised by the Malaysian Embassy and led by Malaysia’s Ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

The hybrid lecture and micro-exhibition featured in-depth presentations by Nirmala Sharippudin, senior curator of the Collection Management Division, Department of Museum Malaysia, and Tengku Intan Rahimah Tengku Mat Saman, director of the National Textile Museum of Malaysia.

Khairul Anwar, Textile Researcher and Assistant Secretary with the Ministry of Education Malaysia, also contributed insights on the relevance of Songket within a broader social context.

The songket is renowned for its luxurious silk interwoven with shimmering gold or silver threads.

Traditionally worn during significant ceremonies, the songket symbolises Malaysia’s cultural richness, blending intricate design with profound meaning.

Ambassador Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz (back row, first left) poses with the curators and staff from the National Textile Museum of Malaysia, and the George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum in the US. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Embassy in the US

Attendees were treated to a rare glimpse of some songket pieces that date back to the 1800s, highlighting the textile’s enduring beauty and evolution over time.

Also present were Dr John Wetenhall, director of The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum, and Karthika Audinet, academic coordinator of the Cotsen Textile Traces Study Center.

The Malaysian Embassy is keen to further collaborations that showcase the richness of Malaysian culture on the global stage.



