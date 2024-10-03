KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A student from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tun Mutahir was killed in an accident involving three vehicles on Jalan Datuk Mohd Zin, Batu Berendam, yesterday.

At around 8.05am, the 17-year-old victim was on his way from Taman Merdeka to school, riding a Yamaha Y110 motorcycle, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, said that while the victim was overtaking a Nissan X-trail car from the right on a double line, a collision occurred, causing the motorcycle to veer to the right side of the road.

“At the accident scene, the driver of the Nissan X-trail was turning right toward a car workshop. The victim, coming from behind, overtook on the right side, leading to the collision.

“The victim lost control, veered to the right side of the road, and was then hit by an oncoming Honda CRZ from the opposite direction, which could not avoid him, dragging the victim to the left side of the road.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while both car drivers were unharmed. The body of the victim was taken to Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said.

Christopher added that the cause of the accident is believed to be due to the victim overtaking from the right on a double line.

He urged any witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.