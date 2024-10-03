KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A 76-year-old woman ended up driving against traffic on Jalan Kuantan-Pekan after getting lost and unfamiliar with the route.

Kuantan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, said that a summons notice was issued to the woman under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (for failing to obey traffic signals), according to a report published in Harian Metro yesterday.

He added that the incident, which involved an orange Perodua Axia driving recklessly against traffic, went viral on Facebook on Tuesday.

“On the same day, the elderly woman was tracked down and presented herself at the Kuantan Traffic Police Station for further action.

“Investigations revealed that the woman was heading from Kuantan to a senior citizen complex in Penor. Due to her age and unfamiliarity with the road, she got lost and unknowingly drove against traffic,” he said in a statement.

He advised all drivers to obey traffic regulations to avoid endangering themselves and others.

He also reminded vehicle owners and drivers to ensure they are in good health before getting behind the wheel.