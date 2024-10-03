KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A storm wreaked havoc in the Klang Valley yesterday evening, causing three incidents of fallen trees, in Gombak, Petaling Jaya and Desa Melawati here.

However, the incidents did not involve any fatalities or injuries.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Operations Division Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received a call involving a fallen tree on the road leading to Sungai Pusu, Gombak, at 6.10 pm.

He said six Selayang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) firemen arrived at the scene half an hour later.

“As soon as we arrived we found that a tree had fallen and blocked the road, but there were no casualties or damage to the road,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, a woman in a Perodua Axia car had a scare after a falling tree struck her vehicle.

She was at the Taman Megah LRT Station, Petaling Jaya, Selangor when the incident occurred.Ahmad Mukhlis said his department received an emergency call at 7.39 pm involving the 33-year-old victim.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, there was a victim in the car who was successfully extricated,” he said.

A 33-year-old woman had a scare when a tree fell on her Perodua Axia car while she was in it at the Taman Megah LRT station during a storm on October 2, 2024. — Picture courtesy of Bomba Selangor

Meanwhile, three vehicles were damaged after being struck by a falling tree on the main road to Desa View Towers condominium in Taman Desa Melawati here.

Kuala Lumpur JBPM Operations Centre said it received a call at 6.34 pm, and nine Wangsa Maju BBP firemen were deployed to the scene.

“Firemen used chainsaws to cut down the tree that had struck the vehicles and blocked traffic at the scene.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall also helped in dealing with the incident. There were no victims involved and the operation was concluded at 7.39 pm,” he said. — Bernama