PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, through the embassy in Beirut, are taking steps to evacuate 15 Malaysians and three foreign spouses from Lebanon following the deteriorating security situation there.

The ministry, in a statement on Tuesday, said nine Malaysians had already left the country voluntarily while four Malaysians have decided to stay on.

“The embassy will still be in operation with four Malaysian staff members until further notice,” it said.

It also highlighted that Malaysia has unequivocally condemns the Zionist regime’s continued aggression through its airstrikes and ground offensive against Lebanon.

“The Zionist regime’s actions clearly violate security and stability, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon, contravening the United Nations Charter and international law,” it said.

The ministry emphasised that it is vital for all parties to not exacerbate the already tense situation in the region.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with Lebanon, and joins the overwhelming call by the international community for an urgent ceasefire to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon,” the statement added. — Bernama





