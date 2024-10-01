KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — 50-year-old man is set to be charged with the murder of a 36-year-old interior designer who was found fatally stabbed at his apartment in Bandar Sri Damansara last month.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar, confirmed that the suspect will face prosecution under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty for murder, according to a report published in The Star today.

“We believe the suspect was in the midst of robbing and ransacking the victim’s apartment when the latter unexpectedly returned home. A struggle broke out, leading to the victim’s tragic death,” said Shahrulnizam on Tuesday (October 1).

The suspect will be brought to the Petaling Jaya court complex for the formal charges to be made.

The murder occurred on September 16, when the victim was found with fatal stab wounds in his apartment.

The discovery was made after a neighbour reported hearing a heated argument from the victim’s unit around 11pm.

Concerned by the noise and the victim’s absence, the neighbour alerted the police.

A police team was dispatched to the apartment, where they discovered the designer’s lifeless body, the result of multiple stab wounds sustained during the attack.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested three men in connection with the murder.

The suspects, aged between 50 and 61, were apprehended at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur.