IPOH, Oct 1 — Legal action will be taken against the canteen operator of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chepor following a food poisoning incident that affected 101 students on September 25.

State Health, Human Resources, Integration and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the canteen operator would soon be taken to court to face charges under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“We can proceed with prosecuting the operator because this offence is serious and involves people’s lives.

“The action we are taking serves as a reminder to all food operators who fail to comply with hygiene guidelines,” he told a press conference after visiting the school today.

It was reported earlier that all the students who suffered from food poisoning are believed to have consumed fried chicken and chocolate drinks sold at the school canteen.

Following the incident, the school canteen was ordered to close for 14 days until October 8 due to an evaluation that found the premises to be at an unsatisfactory level with a rating of 67.9 per cent.

According to Sivanesan, for the time being, the school management is in charge of providing food and drinks to students.

“Although the canteen is closed, the school has arranged for food and drinks to be provided from a nearby school for the students here.

“This arrangement is only temporary, and the Perak State Education Department will expedite the process of bringing in a new (canteen) operator to this school,” he added. — Bernama