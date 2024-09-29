MIRI, Sept 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed for the Miri Airport to be further expanded following the increased number of passengers using it.

He said the growth rate of the number of airport users had increased by almost 90 per cent compared to last year and this justified the need for the infrastructure to be further enhanced.

“I agree to give attention to and also get information from Transport Minister Anthony Loke and the Finance Ministry. Tonight, it is only right that I announce that we have approved the expansion of the Miri Airport,” he said.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by the state government here today in conjunction with his two-day working visit to the state, he said the situation at the airport here reminded him of the condition of an airport in Sabah.

“The Tuaran Airport is considered small and not included in the priority list but it has now become an attraction among tourists from South Korea, Japan and China. So, it has to be expanded immediately,” he added.

Also present at the state dinner were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Sarawak State Assembly speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and several other state and Federal ministers.

Earlier this afternoon, the prime minister officiated the 2024 MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR): Sarawakku Sayang at a prominent shopping mall here.

The programme was organised by the Prime Minister’s Office in strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) as the lead ministry, and the Sarawak Government as hosts.

Tomorrow, Anwar is scheduled to visit Kapit, where he will inspect several Federal infrastructure projects and attend a meet-and-greet session with residents in Kapit town and a nearby longhouse. — Bernama





