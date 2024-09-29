KLUANG, Sept 29 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah’s landslide win in the Mahkota state by-election reflects the public’s support for the Unity Government.

Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said BN’s success also showcases the collaborative spirit among parties within the Unity Government

“We work together as a cohesive unit of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN. We divide tasks to support one another while adhering to the PH spirit as partners within the Unity Government, with BN as our main ally,” he said.

Syed Ibrahim said this after the official announcement of the by-election results at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here, where he was joined by Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong.

He expressed hope that Syed Hussien, who is also Kluang UMNO Youth Chief, would provide excellent service to the constituents of Mahkota to uphold the Unity Government’s reputation in the eyes of the public.

Johor PH, according to Syed Ibrahim, is always ready to support and fully cooperate with Syed Hussien in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi described the victory as a sweet memory for the ‘Kluang Unity Team’, which worked tirelessly throughout the campaign, demonstrating that the Unity formula presented in the election has been accepted by the people of Johor.

Wong, who served as the PH Coordinator for the Mahkota by-election, hopes that this cooperation will not end with the conclusion of the by-election, but will continue, as its benefits are significant for the residents of the state.

BN retained the Mahkota seat with a 20,648-vote majority win over Perikatan Nasional’s Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, who received 7,347 votes. — Bernama





