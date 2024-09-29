POKOK SENA, Sept 29 — Some residents in Kedah have found themselves displaced by floods again after their homes were inundated for the second time within a week.

One victim, Shamsul Tajuddin, 44, from Kampung Derang, said he had just finished cleaning and tidying his home four days ago following the flood that started on Sept 18.

“After the flood receded, my wife and I cleaned the house, but we didn’t have time to rearrange the furniture to its original places because I usually let it be for a few days.

“I didn’t expect that today the water would rise again for the second time in a week. We haven’t even had time to recover from the previous flood, and now it’s happening again,” he said when met at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Hijau temporary relief centre (PPS) near here today.

Another villager, Ismail Mahmud, 72, said he had just returned home to Kampung Bukit after spending several days at a PPS, but today he had to go back to the evacuation centre after his house was flooded.

“I just got back home and finished cleaning the house and furniture, but today I have to move back to the PPS because the water has risen again in my house,” he said.

Meanwhile, Md Zahari Ramli, 56, said he also had to relocate to the PPS as the road to his house has been flooded since yesterday.

“Water rose marginally in the kitchen, but I don’t want to take the risk of staying home because my wife is also unwell after suffering a spinal fracture from falling down the stairs more than a month ago. It would be difficult in case of an emergency,” he said.

According to a Disaster Info report from the Social Welfare Department, the number of flood victims in Kedah has increased to 765 people from 253 families as of 4 pm today, affecting the districts of Pokok Sena and Kubang Pasu. — Bernama