KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry is working to amend the 1976 Local Government Act to include community service as a punishment for repeat littering offenders, according to minister Nga Kor Ming.

The Star reported that should the amendments be approved by the Cabinet and Parliament; the new laws will require serial litterbugs to not only pay fines but also perform community service.

Nga announced this initiative during the launch of Malaysia Clean-Up Day: Mega Cleaning Programme at Central Market today in conjunction with World Clean-Up Day 2024, with Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa also in attendance.

He mentioned that offenders might have to wear special uniforms and engage in tasks such as street sweeping or toilet cleaning for two to four hours.

Nga emphasised that the aim is not just to punish but to instill a sense of responsibility and awareness about cleanliness from a young age.

He hopes to present the amended Act in the first session of 2025, aligning with Malaysia's Asean chairmanship.

The Malaysia Clean-Up Day initiative, a collaboration between the Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Federal Territories Department, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), has seen participation from various organisations, including state governments, local authorities, schools, and non-governmental organisations.

As of 11 am on the day of the event, 32,165 people had participated nationwide, with expectations to surpass the target of 50,000 participants by 8 pm, potentially earning a place in the Malaysia Book of Records.