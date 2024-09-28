MELAKA, Sept 28 — The successful implementation of the Vehicle-Free Zone implemented by Melaka can be used as an alternative platform to free cities from motorised vehicles throughout the country, said the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the alternative was not only a method to reduce traffic congestion in the focus areas, especially in the city centres, but as a commitment to the sustainability and well-being of the people as well as ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment.

“The Vehicle-Free Zone implemented in Banda Hilir here is a very forward-looking initiative and many places have seen this method as an alternative to development that is too oriented towards motor vehicles.

“So, it will not only be able to overcome the problem of traffic congestion in the main tourist focus areas but also reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,” he told reporters after attending the Melaka 2024 Green Awards presentation ceremony here late last night.

Nik Azmi said he also received information that several states are also interested in implementing Vehicle-Free Zones and there are cities that have done it such as Penang, Petaling Jaya and Shah Alam in Selangor in addition to Kuala Lumpur itself for a brief period compared to Melaka for 54 hours.

“This implementation needs to be looked at more deeply since it involves various factors such as the suitability of the area, access to public transport and parking for vehicles coming from outside and this all needs to be studied. However, I am sure that many cities can do it by starting it for a certain period of time, “ he said.

Commenting on the Malacca Green Awards 2024, which has been held biennially since 2015, Nik Azmi believes that it can be an important platform for government agencies, the private sector, industry and the community to implement green initiatives towards environmental preservation and sustainable development.

“This is also a joint effort by the federal government which is currently drafting the National Climate Change Bill to strengthen policies related to climate change and the carbon market in Malaysia, thus ensuring that the country is on the right track in dealing with the issue of climate change more comprehensively,” he said.

For this year, the four categories of awards are Green Culture, Green Project, Green Innovation and Green Community Programme with a total of 50 entries from 30 government, private and community agencies around Melaka.

In the meantime, Nik Azmi welcomed Melaka’s proposal to create the first Environmental Museum in Malaysia as a focal point for education and comprehensive awareness about the importance of environmental preservation, especially in relation to recycling practices, but it needs to be seen from various aspects including the development budget to implement it.

“We will examine the proposal from the Melaka government as the Environmental Museum in Japan was created considering that if the state is made a museum, it can bring revenue because the tourism industry is quite lively and everything depends on the approval of its feasibility budget,” he said. — Bernama