KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 27 — Novartis Malaysia’s country medical affairs head Dr Balraj Sethi, who was swept away in the strong currents of Alaknanda river in the northern part of India on Tuesday morning while attempting to rescue his father, is still missing.

The victim’s family friend, Kevin Sugumaran, said Indian authorities could not locate Dr Balraj despite the ongoing search and rescue operation, which has now entered its fourth day.

“We received the call from the Malaysian High Commission this afternoon and they told us that the search operation is still ongoing.

“However, we hope the local authorities will take more proactive measures in locating and rescuing Dr Balraj,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

According to The Times of India, the 40-year-old doctor jumped into the river in an attempt to save his father Suresh Chandra, 67, who was caught in its strong currents.

While the father was rescued about 200 metres away from the spot, Dr Balraj is still missing.

The Indian police said that Dr Balraj landed in India on September 14 with his parents, son and cousin for a 10-day pilgrimage.

“After visiting three shrines, the family arrived at Badrinath Temple on Tuesday morning to complete their pilgrimage journey.

“Dr Balraj’s father had gone near the river to perform ‘tarpan’, a ritual during which water is offered to ancestors. When he ventured deep into the river, he was swept away by strong currents.

“In an attempt to save his father, Sethi jumped into the river, but was also carried away. Labourers working nearby managed to rescue Chandra,” the police was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Dr Balraj’s brother Suraaj Sethi in a statement has requested assistance from those with river rescue expertise to locate his brother.

“We understand the local authorities and police are doing the best with the search.

“But we request more organisations, authorities such as the Indian Army which has more advanced equipment (drones, sonar) to carry on the search with wider range, and compassionate individuals — to join the search for Dr Sethi.

“His family, friends and community are in desperate need of your support. If you possess expertise in river rescues, knowledge of the area or can help amplify this appeal, we invite you to contribute to our efforts in ensuring Dr Sethi’s safe return,” he said.