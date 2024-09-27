JITRA, Sept 27 — A total of 972 rice farmers under the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) in this state have suffered losses of approximately RM13.5 billion after more than 1,500 hectares of paddy fields were flooded.

LPP chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the Asun Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) was among the hardest hit, with 367 hectares of paddy fields affected and 189 farmers involved.

“It is heartbreaking when the crops affected were between 85 and 100 days, just waiting to be harvested...farmers are in a dilemma and forced to harvest to prepare the fields for replanting even though there is not enough yield to cover future operational costs.

“I have been informed that the Asun PPK, which is outside the area of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) produces quality rice. To me, 1.8 metric tonnes of rice per 0.28 hectare is high, almost (the yield produced) in the Mada area. I hope that they remain patient while facing this test from Allah,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Earlier, he distributed food baskets from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) to flood victims in Kampung Paya Tok Teh, here.

He said the Agriculture Department is conducting a survey to evaluate farmers’ losses before determining their compensation amount, adding that the department needs the cooperation of all parties, especially farmers, to facilitate the process.

“I hope that the Agriculture Department will quickly carry out the survey and submit it to KPKM and the Finance Ministry to get allocation for the compensation.

“We need to wait for the survey to be completed first. It will take some time as farmers need to fill out forms that must be verified by the Agriculture Department,” he said.

Meanwhile, farmer Arman Majid, 58, said over 10.93 hectares of his rice fields were flooded, adding that he hoped compensation would be provided to cover his losses.

“I am hoping for this assistance so that at least I can cover the costs of renting a tractor and harvesting machine...with the rising prices of machines, tractors, and seeds, it feels like it’s not worth (harvesting) when things turn out like this,” he added. — Bernama