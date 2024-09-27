KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Four individuals have been granted a three-day remand extension to assist in the investigation related to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), following the expiration of their initial remand today.

The remand application was submitted by the police and approved by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid at the Kota Baru Court Complex, according to a report by Bernama today.

Earlier, all four suspects, aged between 15 and 45, arrived at the court complex at 9.20am, with the investigation being conducted under Section 8(2) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

Previously, media reports indicated that the four local men had been remanded for three days starting from September 25.

The police conducted an Op Global raid on September 11 against 20 charitable homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH, due to alleged involvement in child exploitation and religious misconduct.

The raids revealed cases of neglect and abuse, leading to the detention of several individuals associated with GISBH.

Since the initiation of Op Global, more than 300 individuals, including senior management of GISBH, have been arrested, and 572 victims have been rescued.