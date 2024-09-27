KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A BMW i8 hybrid sports car was completely destroyed after it caught fire on the Kesas Highway this afternoon, though the driver managed to escape without injury.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department reported receiving an emergency call at 12.17pm, prompting a team from the Bukit Jalil fire station to be dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 12 minutes, but the vehicle was beyond saving.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire