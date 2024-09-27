MARANG, Sept 27 — Terengganu’s famed resorts on its South China Sea islands will be closed temporarily as preparations for the October-March northeastern monsoon season that brings heavy rains and often floods to the east coast of peninsular Malaysia.

Terengganu state tourism director Ahmad Ridzwan Abd Rahman clarified that the state government has never prohibited or issued any directive to close the island resorts during the monsoon season.

“Typically, hotels, resorts, and guesthouses on the recreational islands in Terengganu suspend operations and booking packages from October to February in preparation for the monsoon season.

“The closure is made for the safety of tourists, especially due to the uncertainty of weather conditions and turbulent seas,” he was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as telling reporters here yesterday.

He clarified that the decision on whether to continue operations or not is entirely up to industry players, adding that usually the operators will be using the down time for repair or maintenance work on their properties.

According to the newspaper, there are an estimated 88 hotels, resorts, and guesthouse on islands belonging to Terengganu.

Ahmad Ridzwan informed that during this period, the operators involved will be making repairs to their facilities.

He said Terengganu registered a total of 329,112 tourists visiting its islands as of August, with 141,621 for Pulau Redang; 110,258 for Pulau Perhentian; 55,441 for Pulau Kapas and Pulau Gemia; 2,672 for Pulau Bidong; 3,462 for Pulau Tenggol; and 15,658 for Pulau Lang Tengah.

“The total number of tourists to these islands in 2023 was 330,528,” he was quoted as saying.



