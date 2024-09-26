KUALA NERUS, Sept 26 — Malaysia recorded a relatively high unmet need for family planning at about 26.7 per cent in 2022, according to the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

LPPKN chairman Datuk Sri Rohani Abdul Karim said that it means more than one in five women in Malaysia who were not ready to conceive refused to use any modern contraceptive methods for birth planning.

She said this situation exposed them to the risk of becoming pregnant when unprepared, which could affect their wellbeing and health.

“Additionally, the contraceptive prevalence rate among women of reproductive age in our country remains low at 42.8 per cent with actual contraceptive use also low at 34.5 per cent.

“Meanwhile, the prevalence of unplanned pregnancies is also high at around 33 per cent," she said at the closing of the 2024 Family Planning Advocacy Forum titled 'Contraceptives in the 21st Century: Challenges and Opportunities'. A total of 180 participants attended the forum, which was jointly hosted with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today.

Meanwhile, Rohani said LPPKN had planned various programmes to raise women's awareness of family planning methods and necessity, which should not be viewed solely as reducing births but rather as creating higher-quality family institutions.

“The concept of family planning is not only to restrict births or family growth but also a proactive measure to plan pregnancies and avoid having babies when the mother is unprepared,” she said, adding that LPPKN also provides free contraceptives to women in the B40 group.

“A campaign themed 'Melancar Keluarga Sejahtera' is held throughout September. Good family planning not only helps to ensure economic stability but also creates a harmonious environment in a marriage,” she added. — Bernama