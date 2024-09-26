PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — A total of 20 hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and pharmacy, health, and beauty chains will no longer provide single-use plastic bags at their 8,000 outlets from Oct 1.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said among the retail chains are 99 Speedmart, Aeon, 7-Eleven, TF Value Mart, and Guardian.

“Some have already implemented this initiative, but today they are signing a pledge to commit to doing it on a large scale starting next week. If customers do not bring their own bags, they can purchase recyclable bags at the stores,” he told a press conference after launching the ‘Say No to Single-Use Plastics’ campaign here today.

Nga added that the initiative is expected to reduce the use of 200 million plastic bags a year, thereby reducing the amount of waste to be disposed of and helping extend the lifespan of existing landfills.

He said the government is bearing high costs for solid waste management and public cleaning, amounting to RM2 billion annually, and is working to reduce dependence on landfills.

“At present, Malaysia has 114 non-sanitary landfills and 22 sanitary landfills. The opening and upgrading of landfills require very high costs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nga said the national-level World Cleanup Day this Saturday at Pasar Seni here is set to be entered into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) as the largest gotong-royong (communal work) programme in history.

“Over 50,000 people and 156 local authorities are expected to participate from across the country and I hope all Malaysians will join the programme,” he said. — Bernama