KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Extreme fanaticism towards the leadership of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) is believed to have been the reason its followers are willing to sacrifice their lives and the lives of their family members.

This fanaticism could also be the reason the followers of the organisation became victims of abuse and mistreatment, including in financial matters, as they heavily depended on the leaders.

Police believed that because of this financial dependency, GISBH followers were still in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the followers lack the means to escape to the Malaysia-Thailand border because GISBH leaders who controlled all funds have been detained and their accounts frozen.

Meanwhile, police re-arrested 34 individuals allegedly linked to GISBH who completed their remand period today under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) to continue with the investigation.

Razarudin said police have also obtained a four-day remand extension for 24 followers of the group, including its top leaders, to assist in the investigation under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 starting tomorrow (Sept 26).

He said police also found that GISBH’s business methods are facilitated through their version of Aurad Muhammadiah teachings, adding that the group was willing to distort the true teachings of Islam due to their fanaticism towards their leaders.

Meanwhile, the Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will remove any content related to GISBH, including viral songs, if the police instruct it to do so.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he had asked MCMC to review and monitor social media content related to GISBH.

In the meantime, raids conducted under Op Global have exposed GISBH activities nationwide.

In Selangor, the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court allowed police application to extend the detention of 24 individuals, including senior leaders of GISBH, for four days until Sept 28 to assist in the investigation. The court also dismissed the bail application for 22 women believed to be its members.

In the meantime, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has ordered eight private Islamic religious schools identified as having connections to GISBH to close.

The schools are Sekolah Menengah (SM) Islam Global Ikhwan (Banat), Sekolah Rendah Islam (SRI) Yaqutul Fuad and SRI Integrasi Bustanul Ikhwani in Rawang, SRI Integrasi Qurratul Ain and Maahad Tahfiz Wal Ulum Al Ghazaly in Sepang, SRI Miftahul Hikmah in Klang, SM Islam Zadut Taqwa 2 in Puchong and SM Islam Zadut Taqwa 1 in Shah Alam.

In Negeri Sembilan, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun stated that enforcement agencies in the state have been directed to monitor premises and business activities allegedly linked to GISBH, adding that according to reports, these premises are believed to have altered their logos to avoid investigation.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, four individuals aged between 15 and 45 allegedly linked to GISBH have been remanded for three days starting today at the Kota Bharu Court Complex to assist with the investigation under Section 8(2) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984. — Bernama