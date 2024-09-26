KLANG, Sept 26 — A caretaker at a GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH)-linked home in Klang has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to inflicting physical injuries on three children, aged 10 to 12, under his care.

Muhammad Barur Rahim, 23, appeared before the Klang Sessions Court today and confessed to committing the offence at the Al-Mahabbah Welfare and Education Organisation in Bukit Raja, Klang Utara, in July 2024.

According to the prosecution, he reportedly struck the victim’s right palm with a cane for littering.

He was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of a RM50,000 fine or up to 20 years imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

The verdict was delivered by Sessions Court Judge Noridah Adam.

The prosecution also said that a team of investigators from the D14 Criminal Investigation Department and officers from the Social Welfare Department conducted a raid earlier this month at the premise after receiving information regarding child exploitation.

A cane and a mobile phone containing a video recording of the suspect striking the child five times were seized during the operation.

The caretaker, also a teacher at Miftahul Hikmah Integrated Islamic Primary School, confessed to striking the second victim six times on the palm which potentially caused injuries.

In a separate instance, he also admitted to pressing down on another victim’s chest with his knee, causing bruises and exposing old wounds on the thumb.

Barur also confessed to assaulting the third victim using a cane, a broomstick, and a badminton racket, all of which were stored in the teacher’s room.

The prosecution requested that the court consider imposing an additional sentence, requiring the accused to enter into a bond with sureties to maintain good behaviour for a period deemed appropriate by the court.

Failure to comply with the bond conditions could result in an additional fine of up to RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

The prison sentence will be served consecutively, starting from the date of his arrest.