KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Meteorological Department issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in nearly all states until 5pm today.

In a statement, it identified the areas likely to be affected as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Selangor, and Johor.

Similar weather conditions are also forecasted to hit several districts in Kedah, including Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik, and Baling, as well as in Perak (Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim).

Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai), Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, and Kemaman), and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan, and Rompin) are also expected to experience similar conditions.

In Sarawak, thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are forecasted for Sri Aman, Sibu, Mukah (Matu, Dalat, and Mukah), Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu (Tatau), Miri (Miri and Marudi), and Limbang, while in Sabah, areas affected include the Interior (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, and Beaufort), West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, and Tuaran), and Tawau (Lahad Datu). — Bernama