KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing has called on Chinese voters in Mahkota to cast their ballots wisely in this Saturday’s by-election, humorously warning that failing to do so could lead to losing the right to wear shorts and miniskirts.

Tiong, who is also Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party president, was speaking at a Chinese cultural event in Mahkota last night, joked about the potential consequences of not voting, suggesting that it could signal support for PAS' more conservative views, according to a report published in Malaysiakini today.

“I joked with some ladies. I said, here in Mahkota, we have a by-election... Some parties have been advocating their religious and ethnic views. How are we going to protect our own values?

“I jokingly told them, because she was wearing a skirt that didn’t cover her knees.

“I said, ‘You need to make sure to protect this right, otherwise, next time, you won’t have the chance to wear such miniskirts or shorts. You’ll only be able to hang them in your room’, he said, referencing a woman wearing a skirt above her knees.

Tiong stressed that not voting would be tantamount to endorsing PAS' stance, urging the Chinese community, which makes up 35 per cent of Mahkota's electorate, to support Barisan Nasional and reject Perikatan Nasional’s “extreme” views.

“We, the Chinese community, must increase the majority vote... If you are not active and don’t encourage voting, you are essentially endorsing their views,” he said.

Addressing concerns about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sidelining the Chinese community, Tiong reassured the crowd that Anwar is committed to unity among all races.

There are also ongoing concerns within the government that Chinese voters might opt to abstain from voting in protest.

A key reason for this discontent is believed to be frustration among the Chinese community over Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh’s criticism of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok regarding the halal certification matter.

The event, hosted by the Yong An Kluang Lion Dance Association, saw over 1,000 attendees enjoying cultural performances, including a lion dance, and notable guests like Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and BN candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah.